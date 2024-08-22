Kirk Herbstreit Says Pat McAfee Played Major Role in Keeping Him at ‘College GameDay’
1. Pat McAfee joined ESPN’s iconic College GameDay in 2022. The energetic personality with a huge following not only added buzz, but he is at least partially responsible for keeping Kirk Herbstreit on the show.
On the latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina, Herbstreit heaped praise on McAfee and then revealed the role McAfee played in Herbstreit’s desire to remain with GameDay.
“Pat McAfee has brought a lot of energy and a lot of crazy moments to the show,” Herbstreit said on the podcast. “He's one of the greatest teammates I've ever had. He prepares his ass off on this show. He’s almost deferential to the show, what it's meant to the sport, being in an NFL locker room, what it means to NFL players, who on Saturday are a lot of times at their facility and he's like, [GameDay] is on in every facility. So he sees it through a lens that I don't. He has such respect for Lee Corso and the show. So people need to know that when they see him. He's a character and he's fun. It doesn't mean he's a wild, loose cannon. He's the opposite of that. He's very respectful of the show.”
Herbstreit then cited McAfee when discussing how long he wanted to keep up with his hectic schedule of doing GameDay on Saturdays, calling ESPN’s main game on Saturday night and then doing Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime with Al Michaels.
“I didn't know Pat,” said Herbstreit. “I never met Pat. I started going on his podcast before he was on ESPN. Had a lot of fun with him. Then I got to start to go to dinner with him and I just realized there's so much more to him than wearing a tank top and standing on top of a chair and yelling. At the end of the day Pat McAfee is about celebrating sports. That’s really what he's about. I know there's been some controversial moments with Aaron Rogers and all that stuff, but at the end of the day, if you're just sitting there talking to him—you know how people, sometimes people walk into a room and they suck energy out of the room? There are other people, Lee Corso is one of these guys, they go into a room and they kind of provide energy. That's the best way to describe Pat.
“Pat walks into a room and he provides energy to the room. And I'm talking undefeated. I've never seen him just kind of walk into a room, quiet, had a tough day maybe at home. We all do that. I do that. He doesn't do that. I'm telling you, man, the GameDay people feed off of his energy."
Herbstreit continued: “He's completely made me re-evaluate 29 years of my career. You get to points, you know everyone I started with on the show except Lee Corso is gone. Behind the scenes, on the camera, behind the camera. Other than Lee, a lot of people are gone. So when I was at like Year 25, Year 26, doing Amazon, doing the Saturday night game, I love GameDay, but I do I really want to keep doing it? I love Rece [Davis} and Des[mond Howard] and Coach. I love everybody, but it's tiring and then, man, Pat's energy has really changed my view on that. Then you bring [Nick] Saban in and it's like, man, you couldn't pull me off College GameDay right now. And a lot of that has to do with just the overall vibe of that whole show.”
