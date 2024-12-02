Kyle Brandt Breaks Down Embarrassing Decade's Worth of Bears' Coaching Hires
Matt Eberflus saw any chance of remaining head coach of the Chicago Bears evaporate with the game clock on Thanksgiving in an ill-fated trip to Detroit. Thomas Brown, who had just taken offensive coordinator duties from Shane Waldron, was elevated to interim head coach as the organization once again regroups and tries to find the long-term sideline solution.
And even though the talking point from Halas Hall is that all the best candidates are going to be interested and it's all going to work out well, recent history suggests that this process is not easy and the Bears are a unique animal.
Kyle Brandt broke down what has happened at the head coaching position in Chicago over the past two decades and, when you listen to it all in one place, yeah it's all a bit odd.
"Be prepared for it to be a name that no insiders are talking about," Brandt cautioned. "That no one is expecting and for you to be like what!? "Just get ready for the weird."
He's probably right but the people who put together those Five Potential Replacements for Matt Eberflus posts do not want you to hear that it might be an actual replacement out of nowhere.