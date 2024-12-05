Kylie Kelce Hilariously Roasted Jason, Travis for Uncool Move on Their Podcast
Kylie Kelce has a podcast now. And one of her first orders of business was to call out her husband and brother-in-law for some fishy business on the other side of the house.
Kylie’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie, aired its debut episode on Thursday, in which the die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan explained the simple premise of her new media venture. Every week, she planned to candidly discuss “women, sports, and motherhood” as well as host a special guest all in the snappy span of 45 minutes—unlike a certain other 90-minute-plus podcast.
To kick off her very first episode, Kylie decided to take a savage shot at Jason and Travis for something they recently did on New Heights.
“My producer, we’re going to call her Queen Emma. That’s because over at the other podcast, they have reduced an executive producer—this is a spoiler alert—an executive producer down to an intern. That’s right, you heard me. Intern Brandon is, in fact, an executive producer. But you know what we do over here? We lift people up. Specifically, women supporting women,” Kylie said.
Queen Emma and Princess Kyana? Sounds like a winning duo even in the uber-crowded podcasting world.
The bros over at New Heights had better watch their backs.