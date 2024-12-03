Lions-Bears Thanksgiving Game Broke an NFL TV Ratings Record
The Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day home games have been a tradition dating back to 1934. Millions of fans were already tuning in in to see some lowly Lions teams over the years. Detroit has become an NFC power under coach Dan Campbell, and as a result, 2024's Lions Thanksgiving game—a dramatic 23–20 over the rival Chicago Bears—drew a record number of eyeballs.
The NFL announced a record average viewership of 34.2 million across its three Thanksgiving last week, with the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants and Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins following game in Detroit. The Lions and Bears averaged 37.5 million viewers, a record for the early Thanksgiving Day slot and an 11% bump from last year's Lions-Packers game.
Detroit moved to 11–1 with the win, increasing its control over the NFC. The game was nearly a solid step forward for Chicago, but instead turned into the final nail in the coffin for former coach Matt Eberflus's tenure with the team.
With his team trailing by three points, Eberflus failed to use the Bears' final timeout after Caleb Williams was sacked with 36 seconds left. Williams had to take one shot at the end zone from Detroit's 41-yard line, rather than attempt to set up a game-tying field goal from a more reasonable distance.
The Bears fell to 4–8 with the loss and Eberflus was fired on Saturday following the baffling decision.