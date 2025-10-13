Fans Outraged After Chiefs Called for Zero Penalties in Win Over Lions
1. Last night was nirvana for all those who believe the NFL favors the Chiefs. Somehow, Kansas City was called for zero penalties in its win against the Lions. (Detroit was flagged for four penalties.)
In Week 5’s Monday Night Football loss against Jacksonville, the Chiefs has 13 penalties. Apparently, the league did not favor Kansas City last week. Or did Kansas City just become a totally disciplined team in six days? Either way, the conspiracy theorists were out in full force Sunday night, which led to some amusing reactions.
2. Regular Traina Thoughts readers know I’m not big on the television rules analysts across the board, but NBC’s Terry McAulay nailed the penalty on the Jared Goff touchdown catch last night. Mike Tirico, on play-by-play, also did an outstanding job navigating the scene.
3. MVP candidate Baker Mayfield (as well as one of his teammates) gave us so much good stuff on Sunday.
Mayfield had a wild first-down run on a third-and-14 that took CBS’s Jim Nantz on a roller coaster.
The quarterback also threw a 34-yard touchdown pass while getting absolutely leveled by a defender, which led to a great reaction from Mayfield.
During his postgame press conference, Mayfield reacted to teammate Tez Johnson doing a celebratory backflip after scoring a touchdown by saying, “If I weighed 142 pounds, I’d probably be able to fly, too, but I haven’t weighed that since sixth grade.”
Speaking of Johnson, his season stats through six weeks of the season are as follows: six catches, 112 yards, one touchdown.
Yet, Johnson hilariously thought Bucs fans were chanting “MVP” to him after he caught a 45-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
4. The best part of Cal Raleigh’s home run from Game 1 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays Sunday night?
Peep the Blue Jays fan behind home plate wearing a not-so-subtle shirt that takes a shot at Raleigh’s “Big Dumper” nickname.
5. This will be the rare week when CBS’s No. 2 crew of Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt (Colts at Chargers) have a much better game than the No. 1 crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (Raiders at Chiefs).
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with ESPN's Ryan Ruocco.
Ruocco talks about being the lead voice of the WNBA, the constant off-the-court attention that the WNBA receives, controversies involving the refs and the commissioner, Caitlin Clark’s impact, ratings and scheduling the Finals against NFL action.
In addition, Ruocco talks about calling fewer Yankees games but more Nets games for YES Network, being in the mix for the Yankees radio job after John Sterling retired, what he loves about calling NBA games for ESPN and much more.
Following Ruocco, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the Major League Baseball playoffs, the performance of Fox play-by-play guy Eric Collins during last week’s Dolphins-Panthers game, Hulu canceling its show about North Carolina football and how Bill Belichick has tarnished his legacy, the Mark Sanchez arrest, a ridiculous betting loss, current movies and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy Columbus Day.
