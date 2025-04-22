SI

Longtime ESPN Broadcaster Mike Patrick Dies at 80

Patrick died over the weekend of national causes at his home in Virginia.

Former ESPN broadcaster Mike Patrick has died at the age of 80.
Legendary ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Mike Patrick, who spent 36 years at the network and was the voice of ESPN's Sunday Night Football coverage for nearly two decades, died on Sunday, April 20 in Fairfax, Va., according to a release from ESPN.

He was 80 years old.

Patrick called his first game for ESPN in 1982 and retired following the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30, 2017. Patrick led ESPN's Sunday Night Football coverage from 1987 through 2005, and was also well-known for his college football and basketball coverage for the network.

In addition to his work as the play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Football on ESPN, Patrick also led the worldwide leader's women's Final Four coverage from 1996-2009.

