Luke and Owen Wilson to Appear on Brothers-Themed ManningCast for Harbaugh Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers will square off on Monday Night Football on Nov. 25, presenting yet another edition of the Harbaugh Bowl and John and Jim coach their respective teams. It's also a terrific matchup of two high-caliber team with serious postseason aspirations so there's a ton of on-field intrigue as well.
To celebrate the moment, Sports Illustrated has learned that ESPN and Omaha Productions are putting on a special brothers-themed ManningCast with Luke and Owen WIlson slated to join Eli and Peyton Manning.
The Wilson brothers have appeared in several movies together, including Bottle Rocket and The Royal Tenenbaums. This will mark the first time, though, that they've guested on an alternate telecast of a prime-time NFL game.
Earlier on Friday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Cleveland Browns coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel would be joining Bill Belichick during his traditional leadoff spot on the ManningCast.
In its fourth year the ManningCast continues to be a place where football people and celebrities who love the game can gather and celebrate the sport. The star-studded guest list for this season includes Adam Sandler, Chris Jones, Miles Teller, Matt Ryan, Paul Rudd, Archie Manning, Maria Taylor, JJ Watt, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Cowher, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Flacco, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
"I'm very proud of our alternative broadcasts, our megacasts, Omaha and the partnership with the Mannings on Monday Night Football," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro recently said at the ESPN Edge Innovation Conference. "If you look at the demos that are watching the Mannings, if you look at the demos of the people watching these alternative broadcasts, they are younger than our traditional broadcast."
With two sets of famous brother sharing one screen, there's a high likelihood for some laughs to go with what should be a competitive game. And a decent chance any number of them just become best friends.