Mad Dog Russo Takes Funny Shot at Disney's Bob Iger For 'Garbage' Commute to ESPN

Mad Dog was picked up in a Tesla for his drive into New York City on Wednesday morning, and wasn't too happy about it.

Mad Dog Russo wasn't happy about taking a Tesla to work on Wednesday.
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo wasn't too happy about his commute to ESPN headquarters on Wednesday morning and, as such, decided to go right to the top of the food chain to complain about it.

During a segment on the World Wide Leader's flagship program, First Take, titled "What are you mad about?", the long-time New York radio host spoke about being picked up in a "piece of garbage" (a.k.a. a Tesla) for his drive from the Darien train station to ESPN's studio in New York City.

"Today was over the top, and Mr. Iger, this is on you," he quipped, referring to Disney CEO Bob Iger, whose company owns ESPN. "A car pulls up. A piece of garbage ... it was a Tesla! How dare you? A Tesla with garbage in it! Coffee cups. Newspapers on the ground. There was dog poop in the back seat!"

The remarks drew plenty of laugher from the rest of the First Take crew. Here's a look at the full segment.

First world problems, am I right?

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

