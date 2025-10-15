Mad Dog Russo Takes Funny Shot at Disney's Bob Iger For 'Garbage' Commute to ESPN
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo wasn't too happy about his commute to ESPN headquarters on Wednesday morning and, as such, decided to go right to the top of the food chain to complain about it.
During a segment on the World Wide Leader's flagship program, First Take, titled "What are you mad about?", the long-time New York radio host spoke about being picked up in a "piece of garbage" (a.k.a. a Tesla) for his drive from the Darien train station to ESPN's studio in New York City.
"Today was over the top, and Mr. Iger, this is on you," he quipped, referring to Disney CEO Bob Iger, whose company owns ESPN. "A car pulls up. A piece of garbage ... it was a Tesla! How dare you? A Tesla with garbage in it! Coffee cups. Newspapers on the ground. There was dog poop in the back seat!"
The remarks drew plenty of laugher from the rest of the First Take crew. Here's a look at the full segment.
First world problems, am I right?