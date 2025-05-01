Magic Johnson Had a Very Relatable Reaction to Stephen A. Smith Presidential Rumors
In what somehow feels like both a plot twist and an unfortunate inevitability, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith appears to be flirting with the idea of a presidential run. And to that, NBA great Magic Legend had perhaps the most relatable reaction of them all.
In a pretty simple, innocuous tweet, Johnson asked his legion of followers on Thursday if the stories of Smith's political ambitions were, in fact, true—nothing monumental there. But he punctuated the missive with a "face palm" emoji and a "laughing" emoji, subtly letting readers know that he's having exactly the same thoughts as the rest of us. Very relatable.
Overall, just a harmless message that may have been just a bit of teasing, anyway. But it's more fun to think Johnson is also laughing (and maybe rolling his eyes) along with the fans at home.
Publically, Smith has gone back and forth on the matter of a presidential run. In early April, he said he is "entertaining the possibility" of a bid. But he also said around that same time that he "could never see myself as a politician."
So, it's tough to know for sure. Smith talks a lot, and this could end up just another of his many, many ideas and takes. But he hasn't said no. And until then, just as Magic suggested—it's a face palm, indeed.