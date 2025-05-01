SI

Magic Johnson Had a Very Relatable Reaction to Stephen A. Smith Presidential Rumors

Magic gets it.

Brigid Kennedy

Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith on Mar 5, 2022.
Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith on Mar 5, 2022. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In what somehow feels like both a plot twist and an unfortunate inevitability, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith appears to be flirting with the idea of a presidential run. And to that, NBA great Magic Legend had perhaps the most relatable reaction of them all.

In a pretty simple, innocuous tweet, Johnson asked his legion of followers on Thursday if the stories of Smith's political ambitions were, in fact, true—nothing monumental there. But he punctuated the missive with a "face palm" emoji and a "laughing" emoji, subtly letting readers know that he's having exactly the same thoughts as the rest of us. Very relatable.

Overall, just a harmless message that may have been just a bit of teasing, anyway. But it's more fun to think Johnson is also laughing (and maybe rolling his eyes) along with the fans at home.

Publically, Smith has gone back and forth on the matter of a presidential run. In early April, he said he is "entertaining the possibility" of a bid. But he also said around that same time that he "could never see myself as a politician."

So, it's tough to know for sure. Smith talks a lot, and this could end up just another of his many, many ideas and takes. But he hasn't said no. And until then, just as Magic suggested—it's a face palm, indeed.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/Media