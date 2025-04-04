Pollster Believes Stephen A. Smith Should Run for President in 2028
Stephen A. Smith for president sounds like a fever dream, but it's also a real sports story that has emerged in 2025. ESPN's most high-profile and well-paid personality has gotten some legitimate buzz for political aspirations that have basically just been spoken into existence.
On Friday's edition of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Pablo Torre found out just how seriously we should be taking a potential Smith presidential run. The answer may shock you.
The PTFO crew commissioned an actual Rasmussen survey of 1,021 "likely American voters" to find out how SAS stacked up against people like Kamala Harris, JD Vance, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes and Gavin Newsom. And Smith held his own.
The true headline here is that this means he really could be a legitimate presidential candidate. While Smith is not a "spoiler" since as a third, independent candidate he would lose and take votes from both sides, the pollster who worked with Torre on the survey concluded, “Based on what I see in these numbers, he should run.”
You can watch the full episode below.