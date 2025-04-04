Pollster Believes Stephen A. Smith Should Run for President in 2028

We commissioned a legit @Rasmussen_Poll of 1,000+ voters on Stephen A. Smith for president:



Harris 45%

Smith 24%



AOC 32%

Smith 28%



Newsom 31%

Smith 28%



Vance 38%

Smith 34%



Our pollster concludes: "Based on what I see in these numbers, he should run."



