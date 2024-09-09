SI

Who Are the ManningCast Guests for Week 1?

Adam Sandler will be among those swinging by.

Kyle Koster

ManningCast Week 1 guest list revealed.
ManningCast Week 1 guest list revealed. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL has one more chapter in its long opening weekend and it is a doozy. Aaron Rodgers will make his long-awaited return to the New York Jets after being robbed by an injury four plays into last season. And he'll do it close to where he grew up against a loaded San Francisco 49ers team looking to fully put a Super Bowl loss in the rearview mirror. ESPN/ABC couldn't have drawn it up any better and they're giving things the full treatment with the ManningCast locked and loaded.

Omaha Productions unveiled the Week 1 guest lineup early on Monday and it's quite a trio.

First up is Bill Belichick, making yet another stop on his media carousel with an opportunity to one-up Tom Brady's flat debut. Then it's Adam Sandler, who has a new Netflix comedy special. Last up is Chris Jones, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The last time we saw the Mannings they were executing the musical event of the year so it'll be interesting to see how they transition back to the spoken word.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kyle Koster

KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/Media