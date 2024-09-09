Who Are the ManningCast Guests for Week 1?
The NFL has one more chapter in its long opening weekend and it is a doozy. Aaron Rodgers will make his long-awaited return to the New York Jets after being robbed by an injury four plays into last season. And he'll do it close to where he grew up against a loaded San Francisco 49ers team looking to fully put a Super Bowl loss in the rearview mirror. ESPN/ABC couldn't have drawn it up any better and they're giving things the full treatment with the ManningCast locked and loaded.
Omaha Productions unveiled the Week 1 guest lineup early on Monday and it's quite a trio.
First up is Bill Belichick, making yet another stop on his media carousel with an opportunity to one-up Tom Brady's flat debut. Then it's Adam Sandler, who has a new Netflix comedy special. Last up is Chris Jones, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The last time we saw the Mannings they were executing the musical event of the year so it'll be interesting to see how they transition back to the spoken word.