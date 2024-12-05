Manti Te'o Had Everyone Laughing With His Social Media Advice to Matt Patricia
Of all the people you could take advice from on the dangers of social media, former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o would likely be near the bottom of the list.
The 2012 Heisman runner-up was infamously the subject of a mega-viral catfishing scandal during his senior season with the Fighting Irish that had him convinced he'd lost his girlfriend—who he'd never met before—to leukemia. But that didn't stop Te'o from relaying some internet tips on Thursday morning's Good Morning Football.
In a segment alongside Matt Patricia where the former Patriots assistant and Lions head coach announced he was joining Instagram, Te'o jokingly gave the 50-year-old social media rookie some guidance:
"Obviously with my history, coach, make sure they're verified now," he said as the rest of his co-hosts in Jamie Erdahl Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Kyle Brandt burst into laughter. "A lot of my buddies will throw me some stuff like, 'Hey bro, can you verify?'
"Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. And you ain't gonna fool me twice. We gonna be alright!"
"You're married now so you don't gotta go down that road," Te'o continued on with Patricia. "But companies... [if] they send you a message, hit me up, coach. I got you... Hit me up say, '[Manti], verify this for me. In five seconds I can tell you it's legit."
For all that Te'o went through, it's good to see him laughing and joking about it now.