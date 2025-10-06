Mark Sanchez, Fox Being Sued by Man Involved in Stabbing Incident
Mark Sanchez and Fox are being sued by the man who the former NFL quarterback was involved in a physical altercation with over the weekend, leaving both of them injured. Sanchez suffered stab wounds, but was arrested at the hospital after he was charged with three misdemeanors, one of which has turned into a battery felony charge.
Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver, filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming "assault and battery against Sanchez, and of negligent hiring, retention and supervision against Fox," Front Office Sports reported. The official complaint can be accessed here.
More information about the incident was released from Tole's point of view in the complaint he filed on Monday. Tole was removing grease in an alley between the Marriott and Westin hotels when Sanchez appeared and "instigated an altercation." Sanchez, the former quarterback turned NFL analyst, looked intoxicated. Public intoxication was one of the misdemeanors he was dealt on Saturday.
Sanchez's misdemeanor of "unlawful entry of a motor vehicle" came from the moment he entered Pole's vehicle without permission after telling Pole he wasn't allowed to be in the alley. Sanchez then shoved Tole, causing the driver to pepper spray Sanchez in self-defense, which was previously known. When Sanchez didn't back down from the physical altercation, Tole stabbed him two or three times.
Tole ended up with "significant injuries to his head, jaw and neck," and he was bleeding "profusely" when the police arrived to the scene. He specifically suffered a laceration on his left cheek. Tole was taken to a separate hospital from where Sanchez was located.
Fox, who Sanchez works for covering the NFL, comes into play as Toles's complaint argues that the company should have been aware of Sanchez's “unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking, and/or harmful conduct.”
Sanchez's hearing date was scheduled for Tuesday, but his lawyers filed a motion to waive the initial hearing and instead requested a pretrial conference, according to a document posted by FOX59's Angela Ganote. Sanchez reportedly plans to plead not guilty.
Fox has not yet made a comment about Toles's complaint.