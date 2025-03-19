Media Execs Uninterested in 'Insufferable' Aaron Rodgers As Future NFL Analyst
Aaron Rodgers is approaching the end of his NFL career. Whether he elects to suit up for a new team in 2025 or not, the 41-year-old doesn't figure to be playing too much longer going forward.
It would seem like a natural transition for Rodgers to enter the broadcast booth when he retires, something many popular players, and quarterbacks in particular, do upon calling it a career. That transition may prove a bit more difficult for Rodgers than it did for other retired quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Tony Romo and Peyton Manning, however.
According to Mike McCarthy of Front Office Sports, there's "surprisingly little" interest from media executives in bringing Rodgers on board after his playing career concludes.
"Their main concern, under condition of anonymity, is that Rodgers comes off as a pompous know-it-all who would turn off viewers. His dalliance with COVID-19 conspiracy theories and public feuds with critics like Jimmy Kimmel onThe Pat McAfee Show also concern some. With that in mind, the prospect of hiring Rodgers does not thrill executives," wrote McCarthy.
"Yes, he could be a great analyst. But he's insufferable," one source told McCarthy.
McCarthy also indicated in his report that he expects networks would meet with Rodgers if he were to request a sit-down interview, though he doesn't believe they'd be willing to bring the four-time MVP quarterback aboard.
Rodgers has been a controversial figure throughout his career, particularly in its later stages. Despite his on-field success, it seems his tendency to rub people the wrong way could impact him in his post-playing career. It's not clear if broadcasting is even a path Rodgers wishes to pursue when he hangs up the pads, but should he elect to enter that field, the landscape may not be as welcoming as one might expect.