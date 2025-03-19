SI

Why Vikings Are No Longer Interested in Aaron Rodgers

Andy Nesbitt

The Vikings are no longer interested in Aaron Rodgers.
The Vikings are no longer interested in Aaron Rodgers. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Vikings are no longer interested in pursuing veteran free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to a report Tuesday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Vikings had been considered one of three teams that were interested in Rodgers but that is not the case anymore as they are rejecting trade calls for J.J. McCarthy and are ready to have the second-year QB take over the team after missing last season with a knee injury.

The New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the other two teams that have been interested in Rodgers and they both still have unsettled quarterback situations. It will be interesting to see if he lands with one of those teams, or just decides to retire, which has been said to be on the table.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL