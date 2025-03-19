Why Vikings Are No Longer Interested in Aaron Rodgers
The Minnesota Vikings are no longer interested in pursuing veteran free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to a report Tuesday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Vikings had been considered one of three teams that were interested in Rodgers but that is not the case anymore as they are rejecting trade calls for J.J. McCarthy and are ready to have the second-year QB take over the team after missing last season with a knee injury.
The New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the other two teams that have been interested in Rodgers and they both still have unsettled quarterback situations. It will be interesting to see if he lands with one of those teams, or just decides to retire, which has been said to be on the table.
