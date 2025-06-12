Media Insider Reveals Pat McAfee Banned Adam Schefter From His ESPN Show
Adam Schefter hasn't appeared on The Pat McAfee Show since early March. While that will change today when Schefter joins the progrum, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported Thursday that ESPN's most high-profile NFL insider had been banned from McAfee since the beginning of free agency in March.
What exactly did Schefter do to be "essentially banned" and have his weekly time given to new ESPN recruit Peter Schrager and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport? Well, he had a prior work commitment. Via The Athletic:
One afternoon, McAfee wanted Schefter on his program. Schefter was appearing on an ESPN2 free agency special and was unable to make it. Schefter, formerly a McAfee Show regular, has been banished ever since.
This story is part of a larger article about how McAfee operates inside "his own McAfeesphere" at ESPN. Marchand also shared a tidbit about an incident in September when College GameDay was in Oklahoma.
McAfee cares about his image. During a GameDay stop in Norman, Oklahoma, last fall, McAfee grew upset about being shown swinging and missing during a segment in which he faced a University of Oklahoma softball pitcher. McAfee, according to sources briefed on the incident, demanded to know the name of the GameDay staff member who put it on the air, but he was denied the information.
You can see the extremely brief clip of McAfee missing a very fast pitch approximately an hour and 37 minutes into the full episode, which was uploaded to YouTube.
McAfee also hit a home run during the GameDay batting practice session. You can see that clip on YouTube or TikTok.