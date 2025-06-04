Michelle Beadle Didn’t Hold Back After Hearing Stephen A. Smith’s Show Is Ending Hers
Michelle Beadle was not in a mood to hold back.
During Wednesday's episode of her SiriusXM show with Cody Decker, Beadle revealed she and her co-host had not been informed that Stephen A. Smith was taking their timeslot. Smith signed a deal to host and produce two shows for SiriusXM, one of which will air weekdays on Mad Dog Sports Radio. It will take the slot Beadle & Decker currently occupies.
Smith made the announcement on Wednesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show, then The Hollywood Reporter followed up with more details. His sports show is set to begin on September 2.
Beadle and Decker went on-air shortly after that and didn't hold back.
"Yeah so the cat's out of the bag, I guess we're talking about it. We weren't supposed to, just as a heads up," Beadle said. "We were only given a few hours notice but we weren't told any details, we were promised that no details would be released. We didn't even know who was taking our place in the lineup, just that it was going to be announced that a new show was being added."
"Unbeknownst to us, 'The Hollywood Reporter,' of course, had all the details," Beadle continued. "So it was a little embarrassing, I'm not going to lie. I've been in this business for 20-plus years, I've been treated poorly a couple times, this didn't feel good, I'm not gonna lie."
The full segment is below.
Yeah, that sounds like a rough morning.
Smith's second show on SiriusXM show that will focus on pop culture and current events.