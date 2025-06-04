Stephen A. Smith Lands Yet Another Sports Media Job
The number of media outlets not receiving regular contributions from ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith continues to dwindle.
Smith has signed a deal to host and executive produce two satellite radio shows for Sirius XM, he announced in a Wednesday morning appearance on The Howard Stern Show. One will focus on sports and air on Mad Dog Sports Radio on weekdays, while the other will focus on current events and air weekly on a different channel.
“To say that I’m excited would be an understatement,” Smith said in a company release. "September can’t come soon enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in radio... especially going back and forth with the callers. Can’t wait to get re-started. Buckle up! I’m coming!"
Smith, 57, has appeared on and off radio for 20 years. Perhaps sports media's most in-demand (and politics-curious) personality, he agreed to a lucrative new contract with ESPN in March.
Sirius XM's release gives a premiere date of Sept. 2 for his sports show; his current events show "will debut in September on a date to be announced."