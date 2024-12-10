Mike Greenberg Admits That He Was 'Dead Wrong' About Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season as he's rebounded from a disastrous stop in Denver and returned from injury to play winning football for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's something very few people saw coming and a lot of people probably need to give some sort of mea culpa for saying his career was over or that he was actively playing his way out of the Hall of Fame. ESPN's Mike Greenberg proved himself of being capable of such self-reflection by admitting that he was extremely wrong about Wilson and how much the veteran had left in the tank.
"I spent this whole offseason basically saying Russell Wilson's career is over, he's done," Greenberg said on Tuesday's Get Up. "I just have to acknowledge that I was dead wrong. Russell Wilson is playing great. I don't know if he can go toe-to-toe and beat Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the playoffs, but I know that he's playing legitimately well."
Wilson is 6-1 as a starter for the Steelers and he's doing more than just game-managing. Pittsburgh sits at 10-3 and is very much in play to get the No. 2 seed in the AFC—and still technically alive in the chase to catch Kansas City for the No. 1 seed and the bye it affords.
"This is not a cute, Mike Tomlin well-coached team that is going to sneak into the back of the playoffs," Greenberg continued. "This is a team that is playing great. He's completing 65% of his passes, 12 touchdowns and three picks and he didn't start starting until the middle of the season. Russell Wilson is playing legitimatley excellent football and I and a lot of people I think owe him an apology."