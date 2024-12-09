Russell Wilson Explained Why Mike Tomlin is Best Coach in 'All of Sports'
Russell Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler who has won a Super Bowl, but his career appeared to be coming to an end as he struggled in Denver the last two seasons. After recovering from a calf injury earlier this season he's helped the Steelers win six of seven games as a starter and started to look like the Russell Wilson of old.
Considering his career resurgence, it's no surprise he has high praise for his new coach, Mike Tomlin. Wilson talked about how good Tomlin was after the Steelers' latest win.
"I think obviously, Coach Tomlin is, you know, in my opinion, the best coach in the National Football League," said Wilson. "Maybe in all of sports, in my opinion. You know I think how he leads us, how he communicates, his demeanor, you know, his passion for winning. It's a special thing and I can't explain it enough to you guys. You know, how great he is as a leader and the culture here."
In his 18th year as head coach of the Steelers, the franchise has never experienced a losing season. Tomlin currently has the 12th most wins and 23rd highest winning percentage in NFL history.