Mike Greenberg Delivers Devastating Summation of Bears' Disastrous Season
The Chicago Bears had such high hopes for Caleb Williams's rookie campaign. And those elevated even higher after they feasted in lackluster competition en route to a 4-2 start. But as soon as that happened, everything went wrong to a pets-heads-are-falling-off level and there was more drama than a Bravo reality show.
Chicago continued its descent into the NFC North cellar on Monday night as they were once again not competitive against the Minnesota Vikings in a 30-12 loss that wasn't nearly as close as the final score would suggest. Williams put his body through another three hours at the School of Hard Knocks, along the way creating some iconic and beautiful imagery to sum up the Bears' terrible year.
On Tuesday morning's Get Up, Mike Greenberg put some words to those pictures, calmly laying out all that has happened surrounding the franchise and its all-around mismanagement. Put together in one place, it's pretty depressing. Or humorous if a person has no rooting interest outside of watching high-profile failure.
"What the Bears did this year is they kept a coach they should never have kept, they fired their offensive coordinator who had no clue how to develop a young quarterback. They put in place someone who actually seemed to be getting it. And then after like three weeks of that they fired the coach and elevated that one guy who seemed to have created some chemistry with Caleb Williams and was headed the right way—and they decided, you know what, you go deal with everything else. We won't worry about the only thing left that matters. They've lost eight straight games. The quarterback is regressing."
Put like that, it sounds bad. If there's a bright side, Williams does have a good public approach and is trying to learn from the losing experience. And it can't be stressed enough that this is Year 1 and actually competing in that division was going to be much, much harder than Bears optimists ever believed.