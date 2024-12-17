Caleb Williams's Reaction to Brutal Hit Perfectly Sums Up Bears' Lack of Protection
The rough rookie season of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams continued on Monday night as the Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings. Williams and the Bears offense struggled as the line had trouble protecting the number one pick.
During the fourth quarter Williams scrambled around before throwing a ball deep down the field as he was hit hard by Vikings linebacker Jihad Ward. Williams crashed to the turf and remained on his back for a moment. When he finally did get up, he went over to the bench where he did not appear to be very comfortable.
Troy Aikman compared Williams' rookie season to his own when he went 0–11. Speaking from experience, he seemed worried the Bears might break Williams.
"When you mention we were watching him on the sidelines, you know, he was grimmacing and in an enormous amount of pain. And as I watch him, you know you can tell that he's a defeated guy. I mentioned that he hasn't been through anything like this at any point in his career and what you worry about is a rookie quarterback losing confidence."
Williams's body language seemed to confirm everything Aikman had to say.
Just three more games to go.