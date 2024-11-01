Mike Tannenbaum Suggests Legitimately Shocking Trade for Detroit Lions on 'Get Up'
The Detroit Lions are quite clearly either the best or second-best team in the NFL. Their main reason for concern how to replace Aidan Hutchinson, who was putting together a solid Defensive Player of the Year case before going down with a season-ending injury a few weeks ago against Dallas. Much of the conversation since then has centered around which pass rusher the Lions would be targeting before the trade deadline.
Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns has been one of the juicier names floating around, even though everyone understands it would cost Detroit a pretty penny and a large piece of their future in order to add him into a group that would be all-in on Super Bowl-or-bust.
And Friday on Get Up, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum suggested the Lions pay an incredibly high price for Garrett's services.
His trade proposal is so shocking the first time you hear it that it just wouldn't be right to spoil the experience.
Okay.
Garrett is a wonderful player. But trading away three first-round picks, plus a second-round pick, plus Jahmyr Gibbs, who is a crucial part of the offense and former first-round pick himself for a player who does not touch the football is wild. So wild in fact that Ryan Clark had no choice but to wander the studio over in the place they keep Hembo while Tannenbaum conducted his thought experiment.
Eventually the rest of the surprised desk pushed back in the idea, stating correctly that the Lions do not need to do something so extreme. As someone who is surrounded by Lions fans I can also say that if they did, the move would be met with extreme displeasure. Yes, losing Hutchinson is a bummer but there are more reasonable measures to address the problem and getting rid of a lynchpin offensive player to shore up the defense doesn't make the most sense.
Good TV though.
More of the Latest Around the NFL