SI

Mike Tirico Steps Away From NBC's Kentucky Derby Coverage With Unspecified Illness

Tirico is in his ninth year anchoring the network's Triple Crown coverage.

Patrick Andres

Mike Tirico listens during the 2024 US Olympic track trials in Oregon.
Mike Tirico listens during the 2024 US Olympic track trials in Oregon. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For nine years now, NBC jack-of-all-trades Mike Tirico has been the face of his network's Triple Crown horse racing coverage.

On Saturday, however, he had to step away from his duties—at least in the near-term. With Tirico battling an unspecified illness ahead of the Kentucky Derby, Ahmed Fareed jumped in to take his place.

"Mike, as you may have heard, feeling a little under the weather right now," Fareed said. "So I'm gonna step in and take over for a bit. It's not like baseball—if the closer comes in, the starter can come back in the game."

Fareed, like Tirico, is a Swiss army knife for NBC—having covered college basketball, college football, horse racing, professional football, soccer and numerous other sports.

Tirico's run of nine years is the longest for any host since Bob Costas's 18-year run from 2001 to '18.

Post time for Saturday's Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 6:57 ET.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Media