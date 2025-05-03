Mike Tirico Steps Away From NBC's Kentucky Derby Coverage With Unspecified Illness
For nine years now, NBC jack-of-all-trades Mike Tirico has been the face of his network's Triple Crown horse racing coverage.
On Saturday, however, he had to step away from his duties—at least in the near-term. With Tirico battling an unspecified illness ahead of the Kentucky Derby, Ahmed Fareed jumped in to take his place.
"Mike, as you may have heard, feeling a little under the weather right now," Fareed said. "So I'm gonna step in and take over for a bit. It's not like baseball—if the closer comes in, the starter can come back in the game."
Fareed, like Tirico, is a Swiss army knife for NBC—having covered college basketball, college football, horse racing, professional football, soccer and numerous other sports.
Tirico's run of nine years is the longest for any host since Bob Costas's 18-year run from 2001 to '18.
Post time for Saturday's Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 6:57 ET.