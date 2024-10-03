Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky Had Priceless Reactions to Suggestion Cowboys Should Tank
Chris Canty is a member of the ESPN family, co-hosting Unsportsmanlike with Cohen, Canty, and Michelle on ESPN Radio. On Thursday morning Canty went on his show and suggested that the Dallas Cowboys start to tank their season.
This clip was showed on First Take so that Stephen A. Smith, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes could react to it. While the show was broadcast this morning, Kimes may still be laughing.
This was far from the only face that Kimes made in response to the clip. She spent most of the segment openly laughing at the idea that a 2-2 team should tank, while Smith tried to justify Canty's take. Though it deserves to be noted that Dan Orlovsky was just as confused and amused by the suggestion the Cowboys should tank and his facial expressions were an excellent companion.
While the Cowboys may not be legitimate Super Bowl contenders, they are one game out of first place in their own division with three-quarters of the season left to play. The thought of them throwing games a month after giving some of their most high-profile players huge new contracts is pretty funny.