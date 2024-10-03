SI

Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky Had Priceless Reactions to Suggestion Cowboys Should Tank

Stephen Douglas

Molly Qerim, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes react to Chris Canty.
Molly Qerim, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes react to Chris Canty. /
In this story:

Chris Canty is a member of the ESPN family, co-hosting Unsportsmanlike with Cohen, Canty, and Michelle on ESPN Radio. On Thursday morning Canty went on his show and suggested that the Dallas Cowboys start to tank their season.

This clip was showed on First Take so that Stephen A. Smith, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes could react to it. While the show was broadcast this morning, Kimes may still be laughing.

This was far from the only face that Kimes made in response to the clip. She spent most of the segment openly laughing at the idea that a 2-2 team should tank, while Smith tried to justify Canty's take. Though it deserves to be noted that Dan Orlovsky was just as confused and amused by the suggestion the Cowboys should tank and his facial expressions were an excellent companion.

Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes
Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes /
Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes
Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes on First Take /
Molly Qerim, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes
Molly Qerim, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes on ‘First Take.' /
Molly Qerim, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes
Molly Qerim, Dan Orovsky and Mina Kimes on ‘First Take.' /

While the Cowboys may not be legitimate Super Bowl contenders, they are one game out of first place in their own division with three-quarters of the season left to play. The thought of them throwing games a month after giving some of their most high-profile players huge new contracts is pretty funny.

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/Media