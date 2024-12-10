Mina Kimes Fooled Dan Orlovsky With the Oldest Prank in the Book Ahead of Simpsons Altcast
Hugh Jass. Classic.
Mina Kimes pulled off one of the oldest tricks in the books on fellow ESPNer Dan Orlovsky on Monday ahead of The Simpsons altcast on ESPN+.
Inspired by the prank calls Bart Simpson would make to Moe on the show, Kimes printed out a fake depth chart ahead of the game between the Cowboys and Bengals, listing one player as “Huge Jass.”
Kimes played dumb, asking Orlovsky if he’d ever heard of the player. He read it aloud, and Kimes laughed in triumph.
Kimes and Orlovsky are both on the call on The Simpsons altcast, and Kimes is pretty clearly a big fan of the show. Given how he fell for the prank, Orlovsky might have to go back and study the film before next year (at least seasons 1-9).
