NFL World Had Jokes After Homer Simpson Threw TD to CeeDee Lamb on Simpsons Altcast
The NFL's Simpsons-themed alternative broadcast of Monday Night Football got off to an exciting start after the Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown on their opening drive, the first time they'd done so all season.
On the Simpsons altcast, Dallas made a quick quarterback change ahead of the touchdown, substituting Cooper Rush for none other than Homer Simpson. Simpson proceeded to throw a dot into the corner of the end zone for CeeDee Lamb, who hauled it in for a touchdown to give the Cowboys an early lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Football fans on social media had plenty of jokes after Homer helped lead the Cowboys into the end zone for a touchdown, or a "touch-diddly-down" as it was called on the alternate broadcast.
