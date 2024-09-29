SI

MLB Insider Jeff Passan Emerges As Contender to Replace Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN

Passan is an internal candidate to move over to ESPN's basketball coverage as the network's lead insider, according to a report from The Athletic.

Mike McDaniel

ESPN is reportedly looking internally for Adrian Wojnarowski's replacement.
ESPN is reportedly looking internally for Adrian Wojnarowski's replacement. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

ESPN is looking for a new lead NBA insider in the wake of Adrian Wojnarowski's surprise retirement from the news industry, and the replacement may already be at the company.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan has emerged as a serious candidate to move over from baseball to basketball and become the network's new lead NBA reporter, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

Per Marchand, the move from baseball to basketball for Passan would likely lead to a substantial pay raise. Passan is making "in the neighborhood" of $1 million per year to lead baseball coverage at ESPN. Wojnarowski was making around $7 million per year to cover the NBA at ESPN.

Another contributor to a potential switch from baseball reporting to basketball reporting for Passan is the uncertainty surrounding ESPN's future baseball coverage. There is an opt-out in ESPN's television contract for baseball that could be used by the end of the 2025 season.

While Passan is aware of the internal interest from ESPN, it is unclear if he would agree to reporting on the NBA.

Marchand also noted that Shams Charania of The Athletic is a serious candidate, as his contract is up with the prominent sports arm of The New York Times.

The Athletic hopes to keep Charania on board, but it's unclear where contract talks stand on a potential new deal for the prominent basketball reporter.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Media