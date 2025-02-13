MLB Network Planning to Move Operations, Office Space to New Location
MLB Network, Major League Baseball's massive content hub, will soon be on the move, Sports Illustrated has learned. After 16 years in Secaucus, New Jersey, the entire operation and office space is headed to Elmwood Park, N.J., where Crow Holdings Development's 25 Market Street will house all of the network’s production studios and offices, plus MLB’s video tape library.
The new location, expected to be operational in 2028, signifies a new era for MLB Network, which launched from Secaucus in 2009. There it has grown into a nerve center for baseball coverage, airing more than 3,000 hours of live coverage per year with acclaimed studio shows and game broadcasts. In recent years the location has also pivoted into serving as a production house for several of MLB’s digital partners.
The new 207,000-square-foot commercial space will offer plenty of possibilities for the network to build out another state-of-the-art facility to match the one built up in Secaucus. MLB Network's current location includes several studios, most namely the 9,600-square-foot Studio 42 immediately recognizable as a replica field. A source with knowledge of the situation tells SI that planning is already underway to ensure that "the spirit of 42" lives on.
Securing a long-term home for operations, and one of such reknown, is reflective of the success MLB Network has had and its importance to Major League Baseball in the future. It will be interesting to see how an outfit that has been aggressive in embracing technology explores the new space, especially as baseball itself enters a new digital climate.