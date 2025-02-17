Everyone Is Flipping Out About the NBA All-Star Game
1. All-Star games don’t matter. In any sport. They are exhibitions. They mean nothing. They don’t count. The players don’t care about them. There is no incentive to try or win. So stop getting all hot and bothered about All-Star games.
2. ABC drew 4.4 million viewers for the USA-Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Game on Saturday. That is an unbelievable number considering Stanley Cup per-game average viewership over the last several years.
2024: 4.2 million
2023: 2.6 million
2022: 4.5 million
2021: 2.4 million
2020: 2.1 million
2019: 5.3 million
2018: 4.8 million
3. With reports stating that the NFL Red Zone’s Scott Hanson may leave for NBC, the popular host put out this tweet that just added fuel to the fire.
4. LIV’s new deal with Fox hasn’t helped them in the ratings department.
5. This was good stuff from Green Light’s Chris Long even though I fit into the category of people he was mocking.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with golf insider from Skratch, Dan Rapaport.
Rapaport talks about his new weekly show, Dan on Golf, how golf media has changed over the years, the explosion in golf’s popularity on YouTube and gambling’s role in the increased interest in golf.
Rapaport discusses what the TGL needs to fix, the relationship between LIV and the PGA Tour and the contract issues LIV will soon face. Rapaport also drops a very early Masters prediction, explains Bryson DeChambeau’s turnaround and much more.
Following Rapaport, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment.
This week‘s segment kicks off with a discussion about the Super Bowl halftime show, the overall Super Bowl telecast and the end of the NFL season. Other topics discussed include Hubie Brown’s final game as an NBA analyst, Dick Vitale’s return behind the mic, Bill Maher’s take on watching the NFL on streaming services and the report about the Jets telling Aaron Rodgers he could no longer appear on Pat McAfee’s show. We also have a follow-up conversation on Sal’s “ratty” sneakers.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This Adam Sandler song was the best part of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special last night.
