NBC Makes Decision on Hit ‘Gold Zone’ For 2028 Games
Gold Zone, the hit Peacock streaming show for the Paris Olympics, is expected to return for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and potentially even for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, The Athletic's Richard Deitsch reports.
The show could possibly run for more hours in a day for the Los Angeles Games, too, Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics production, told The Athletic. This year's coverage lasted for around 10 hours a day. They are also beginning to brainstorm how it would work for the Winter Olympics in 2026.
NBC Universal reported that one in five Olympic viewers tuned in to Gold Zone throughout the Games. The show also ranked in the top five most-watched Olympic programs this year.
Fans watching the Paris Games could turn on Gold Zone and watch a variety of sporting events going on at that moment. Whenever something big happened in a specific sport, the host would focus in on that event and provide additional coverage to what was going on. To a casual Olympic fan, this broadcast method was a perfect way to learn more about the sports and the importance of what was going on.
Whenever an Olympian won a gold medal, Gold Zone made sure to highlight the moment. Out of all of NBC's broadcasts, the Peacock show spotlighted the most gold medals.
The simulcast mimicked NFL's Red Zone, so much to the point that Red Zone's host Scott Hanson helped out in hosting the Olympic coverage. Matt Iseman, Jac Collinsworth and Andrew Siciliano worked as the other hosts of the program.