Netflix Comments on Reported Interest in Future Sunday NFL Package

Mike McDaniel

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria confirmed that Netflix is interested in bidding on future Sunday afternoon NFL broadcast rights, she told Matt Belloni and John Ourand of Puck.

Bajaria said that Netflix is "definitely" interested in bidding on a future NFL package after the streaming giant dipped its toes in the water with two Christmas Day broadcasts last season, including Ravens-Texans and Chiefs-Steelers, which averaged over 30 million global viewers.

The NFL's television deals with Fox and CBS for Sunday afternoon broadcasts run through 2033, but there is an opt-out in '29 that the league is likely to exercise. If Netflix makes a play, the bidding could become extremely competitive for the most-watched American sport.

CBS has held broadcast rights for the AFC since 1998, while Fox has televised NFC contests since 1994.

Mike McDaniel
