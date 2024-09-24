SI

NFL Fans Loved Scott Hanson’s Stunning Homemade ‘MNF’ RedZone Setup

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @ScottHanson

Leave it to the host of NFL RedZone to come up with a dual-box to watch Monday Night Football’s doubleheader. 

Scott Hanson even took it one step further and created a pentabox with five television screens perfectly arranged on a wall in his home, allowing him to watch not only the Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals-Washington Commanders games, but also three other programs of his choosing. 

Such a cool setup.

Hanson appeared to also tune into the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the Chicago Cubs, which ended as a 6-2 Phillies win as they clinched the NL East. The longtime RedZone host additionally had the movies Goodfellas and Avengers: Infinity War playing on two other screens.

Fans loved it.

It wasn’t technically commercial-free football, but it was still every NFL fan’s dream. 

There will be three more MNF double-headers for the rest of the NFL regular season in Weeks 4, 7 and 15.

