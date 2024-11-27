NFL TV Coverage Map Week 13: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts
Week 13 brings the NFL into December, which means the regular season is nearing its end and the postseason is rapidly approaching. The playoff picture is coming into focus, but even the best teams in the NFL haven't clinched anything yet.
With six games remaining the Detroit Lions look like the best team in the NFL, but only have a one-game lead in their own division with the Minnesota Vikings just a game behind. Not to mention the Philadelphia Eagles, who also sit at 9-2.
Meanwhile in the AFC the Chiefs keep putting together wins, but only have a one-game advantage over the Buffalo Bills who have all but sewn up the AFC East. So as the NFL hits the holidays, every game remains important.
Here are the ones you can watch in Week 13.
What is the NFL Week 13 coverage map?
For those who are newer fans, the coverage map shows exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week, every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows all that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.
CBS Early Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS Late
Everyone gets Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens in the 4 p.m. ET window on CBS. Enjoy the showdown between the two best running backs in the NFL. While both Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are officially a part of the MVP conversation, Barkley enters Week 13 with 67 more rushing yards than Henry in one less game this season.
FOX Single Game
FOX only carries one game this week with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt getting the day off because they call Giants-Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Some areas will have an early game and some will have a late game.
National Games Week 13
Between the Thanksgiving tripleheader and second annual Black Friday game, it's a busy week for stand-alone NFL games.
Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET: Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (CBS)
Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET: New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET: Miami Dolphins @ Green Bay Packers (NBC)
Friday, 3:00 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (Amazon Prime)
Sunday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills (NBC)
Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos (ESPN)