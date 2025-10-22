NFL TV Coverage Map Week 8: Full Breakdown of CBS, Fox Broadcasts
The NFL season is nearly two months old with Week 7 in the books and Week 8 quickly approaching.
There's been a lot of developments. It would seem the Colts, led by Daniel Jones, are a legitimate contender in the AFC. They own the conference's best record at 6-1 and Jonathan Taylor is shaping up as an MVP candidate. It's been fun to watch. But the sleeping giant of the conference is beginning to wake up. The Chiefs' dismantling of the Raiders last week served as a warning shot across the rest of the NFL's bow that Patrick Mahomes is not going away and Kansas City may wind up as dangerous as ever by the time the postseason arrives.
In the other conference, the NFC West is a bloodbath once more as the 49ers, Rams, and Seahawks are all at 5-2 through seven weeks. No team has managed to separate from the other yet but are clearly all playoff-caliber units. Their inter-division matchups as the season goes on will be appointment television. The Buccaneers' standing as the best team in the conference has been wiped away by a rash of injuries to key players. The Eagles are still far from perfect but have steadied the ship after it looked like it might sink a few weeks ago.
It's made for a fascinating season thus far and things should continue on that track in Week 8. In anticipation of Sunday's slate, let's break down the coverage map for CBS and Fox.
What is an NFL coverage map?
Coverage maps show exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week, every non-primetime game (in other words, the games that aren't played on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, or Monday Night Football) is broadcast on either CBS or Fox at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. This means fans everywhere will have at least two games shown on their screens every Sunday afternoon during the season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Maps are all courtesy of 506sports.
NFL coverage map Week 7
Fox single game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the key.
Fox coverage map key
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Giants @ Eagles
Kevin Burkhardt
Tom Brady
Blue
49ers @ Texans
Kevin Kugler
Daryl Johnston
Yellow
Browns @ Patriots
Chris Myers
Mark Schlereth
Orange
Bills @ Panthers
Adam Amin
Greg Olsen
Green (LATE)
Buccaneers @ Saints
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
CBS early game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS early game coverage map key
COLOR
GAME
ANALYST
PBP
Red
Bears @ Ravens
Ian Eagle
J.J. Watt
Blue
Dolphins @ Falcons
Kevin Harlan
Trent Green
Green
Jets @ Bengals
Spero Dedes
Adam Archuleta
CBS late game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
CBS late game coverage map key
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Cowboys @ Broncos
Jim Nantz
Tony Romo
Blue
Titans @ Colts
Andrew Catalon
Charles Davis, Jason McCourty
Key NFL matchups in Week 8
The Packers-Steelers clash on Sunday Night Football leads the way as the most impactful game of this week. Not only is Aaron Rodgers playing his old team on his new home turf, both teams are pretty good but need this week's win to keep pace in their respective conferences. Green Bay in particular would love to come away with a victory given the intense competition of the NFC North.
The Cowboys traveling to Denver to play the Broncos will be a game of much attention as well. The Broncos are coming off one of the most unlikely wins in recent NFL history after scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Giants. Dallas has some momentum after taking down the Commanders and scoring 44 points but the hype train isn't going very fast due to Washington losing Jayden Daniels in the first half. It should be an entertaining contest if anything given how well Dak Prescott is playing.
The Bears-Ravens contest will be worth monitoring as well. Baltimore is 1-5 coming off its bye week and if the season isn't already lost, it definitely will be with another defeat this week. Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson have won four straight games; the NFL world is very interested in seeing if Chicago is really on the rise or if there are still kinks to be worked out in Johnson's first season. It isn't the most impactful in terms of standings but in terms of the directions both teams are headed, it will be very telling.
Enjoy the games!