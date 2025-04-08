Nick Saban, Jason Kelce Earn Emmy Nominations for Their First Years With ESPN
After their first seasons on ESPN this past year, both Nick Saban and Jason Kelce have been nominated for an Emmy in the category of "Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent."
Saban started working for ESPN for the 2024 college football season an analyst after he retired from being the Alabama head coach for 17 seasons. He was a constant analyst on ESPN's College GameDay every Saturday morning. Fans have seemed to really enjoy his analysis this past season since he has a great perspective from being a seven-time national champion.
The legendary coach will be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame this year, can he also add being an Emmy winner to his resume? He's up against some tough competition.
Kelce, who retired from being a Philadelphia Eagles center after 13 seasons last March, joined ESPN on a contract for the 2024 NFL season. He is a prominent figure on the weekly Monday Night Countdown show on ABC/ESPN. He's quickly become a fan favorite on the panel.
Kelce also hosted a late-night show on ESPN called They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.
The other three nominees include former Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright who works for CBS/TNT's college basketball coverage, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman who works for Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football coverage and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick who works alongside Sherman.
The winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 20.