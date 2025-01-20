Nick Wright Went After Lamar Jackson and His Media Supporters After Ravens Loss
Lamar Jackson came up short again on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens, 27–25 in the AFC divisional round. While neither quarterback had an eye-popping statistical performance, Jackson had two ugly turnovers that will be used as fuel for his legacy fire.
One media personality who was ready for that exact moment was FS1's Nick Wright, who could not wait until First Things First taped on Monday afternoon. Instead he took to the Twitter streets to call out some of his contemporaries.
Wright began with a post that was well over 280 characters calling out ESPN's Bill Barnwell and Benjamin Solak for their previously unwavering belief in the two-time MVP. Wright made sure to point out how everyone he was calling out was a friend, which actually made his posts seem even more malicious. His postgame posts had a real "today I settle all family business" vibe.
Wright went back and forth with Solak in the replies before dropping shifting to a quote tweet for maximum effect.
Then he reposted a video of Jackson in his postgame press conference as proof that even the quarterback seems to agree with some of his points.
Finally, Wright took aim at a post from The Athletic's Michael Silver, again pointing out "these are some of my closest friends in media."
Who knows who he'll take aim at on television today. Probably his co-hosts. Possibly Snoop from The Wire.
