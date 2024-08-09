Noah Eagle Has Fully Arrived
Even those not especially prone to hyperbole were left dazzled and exhausted by Team USA's incredible comeback against Serbia on Thursday to advance to the gold medal game against France. To the point where they said, either out loud or online, that they'd just consumed one of the best basketball games of their life.
It had a bit of everything, like those New York City clubs Stefon used to explain during Weekend Update so we can all be forgiven for not focusing on the broadcast. NBC's Noah Eagle got a bit lost in the shuffle of Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant channeling championship pedigree and creating magic.
But a day later it's worth reflecting and pointing out a few fairly obvious things. This was the biggest moment and largest stage of Eagle's career and he nailed it. His call of Durant's clutch last-minute basket economically shows what he brought to the table and will be bringing to the table for decades to come.
That Eagle would rise to the moment isn't surprising at all. And maybe therein lies the point. Ever since bursting onto the scene as an impossibly young voice a few years ago, all he's done is grow his portfolio and improve his position in an extremely competitive industry. His Olympic moment comes on the heels of NBC re-securing NBA rights and looking to put its stamp on the coverage. The decision-makers there are the same ones giving the 27-year-old increasingly splashier assignments so no one knows what he brings to the table more than them. At this point it would almost be overthinking it to give the reins to anyone but Eagle.
If that happens, it would not be a great shock because a lot of people just assumed he'd reach the same lofty places as his father. That assumption belies all of the hard work and sheer listenability Eagle has showcased. He would not be in this position, ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with anyone in the industry, if he didn't sound like one.