Sports World Reacts to Team USA's Epic Comeback Win Over Serbia
Team USA men's basketball came very, very close to bowing out earlier than anyone expected on Thursday afternoon.
The Americans faced off against Serbia and fell behind by as many as 17 points over the first three quarters. They entered the fourth down by double-digits when Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant decided they could not let Team USA down. The three future Hall of Famers, along with Joel Embiid, put forth a tremendous 10 minutes to save themselves from elimination and secure a spot in the gold medal match against France.
The entire sports world was watching with bated breath, creating some tremendous reactions from the 95-91 win.
An unreal finish to an awesome game. The Paris Olympics have delivered once more.
Team USA will face France on Saturday for their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men's basketball.