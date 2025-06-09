Ohio State Documentary Based on Sports Illustrated Story to Premiere at Tribeca
On Monday, Surviving Ohio State will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The documentary film will delve into the Ohio State sex abuse scandal and the victims of Dr. Richard Strauss, employed by the university from 1978-1998. It is based off the Sports Illustrated feature story from 2020 by Jon Wertheim, which dove into the abuse scandal and told the stories of numerous victims.
Presented by HBO Sports Documentaries and produced by 101/Sports Illustrated Studios and Smokehouse Pictures, Surviving Ohio State is directed by Academy Award winner Eva Orner. Wertheim is an executive producer, while David C. Glasser, Grant Heslov, and George Clooney produced the project.
It will feature interviews with former student athletes and others who were victims of Strauss's abuse. Additionally, as in Wertheim's feature story, the documentary will examine the culture at the university that allowed the scandal to go on for nearly two decades and the survivors' efforts to hold the school accountable to this day. Student-athlete alumni interviewed include Mark Coleman, Adam DiSabato, Michael DiSabato, Will Knight, Al Novakowski, Rockey Ratliff, Dan Ritchie, and Mike Schyck.
The documentary has a runtime of 108 minutes. After premiering at Tribeca it will debut on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET on June 17.