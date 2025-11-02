Oilers Announcer Mistakenly Crowns Blue Jays As World Series Champs on Broadcast
Game 7 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers had sports fans across two countries biting their nails into the wee hours of the night.
Some of those baseball fans happened to still be enjoying other sports while keeping an eye on the game. Such was the case for fans of the Edmonton Oilers, who were watching their team take on the Blackhawks while also, presumably, tracking Game 7 on their phones and across in-arena televisions.
But this split attention can lead to some extremely difficult moments, especially when the game you’re watching on mute in the background in tied in the ninth inning with a championship on the line. Across the arena at Rogers Place—a four-hour flight or 32-hour drive away from the Rogers Centre in Toronto—a swell of cheering fans took to their feet after a close play at home in the bottom of the ninth inning briefly looked like it might have brought a championship to Canadian baseball for the first time since 1993.
The cheer was so great that the announcers calling the game on television called the Blue Jays champions, before quickly needing to rescind the title.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, not only was that not the championship-winning play, but the Blue Jays would ultimately fall to the Dodgers in extra innings.
Baseball fans will never forget where they were watching the Dodgers win the 2025 World Series. For a select few Oilers fans, they’ll never forget when the Blue Jays briefly won the 2025 World Series too.