Pablo Torre Interviews Professional Sports Streaker After Exposing Kawhi Leonard
Days after Pablo Torre shared a stunning, tell-all report on the Clippers circumventing the salary cap for star Kawhi Leonard, he followed that up with... a very funny interview with professional sports streaker, Mark Roberts.
Torre sent the NBA world into a frenzy after revealing his findings on Clippers owner Steve Ballmer's alleged involvement in an endorsement deal with an environmental start-up that funneled millions of dollars to Leonard, allowing the Clippers star to pocket the cash outside of the NBA's salary cap restrictions. Ballmer has since denied the accusations and claimed that he was "defrauded" by Aspiration, the company that sponsored Leonard. The NBA is still investigating the case.
With many now flocking to Torre's podcast for his next potential bombshell report, the former ESPN personality decided to take things in a different direction for his latest show. Torre brought on Roberts, one of the world's most notorious streakers who's made appearances at the Super Bowl, Wimbledon and several other global sporting events, to discuss the mischief and shenanigans that come with the job.
Check out a clip from the show below:
Hard-hitting journalism? Check. Light-hearted stories that make you laugh? Check. Torre can truly do it all.