Paul Finebaum Made an Important Clarification on Michigan Recruiting Scandal
Jim Harbaugh will not be coaching the Michigan Wolverines this season after receiving a four-year show-cause as the result of an investigation in NCAA violations. Also, he took a job with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The NCAA investigation stems from what is now colloquially known as "burgergate." Basically, Harbaugh met with a recruit in a dead period during the pandemic and it was proven with a receipt showing someone ordered a hamburger at breakfast. Even Harbaugh had to admit that was a smoking gun. Via The Athletic:
“I had to be there, because somebody ordered a hamburger for breakfast,” he said, according to a person involved in the process. “Who else orders a hamburger for breakfast besides me? Nobody.”
Friday morning on Get Up ESPN's college football expert Paul Finebaum offered an important correction and clarification about the scandal. Something that some people seem to forget.
"It wasn't a hamburger," said Finebaum. "It was a bacon cheeseburger. So let's make sure we get the bacon right."
While there is a fair distinction, Finebaum seems to be ignoring the fact that all cheeseburgers are actually hamburgers. It's all hamburgers that are not necessarily cheeseburgers. Reports saying the NCAA investigation has to do with a hamburger are not incorrect.
Having said that, it's is good to have all the details. A well-informed public makes for the best debate and we need more of that in sports.