Former Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Receives Four-Year Show-Cause From NCAA
Former Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh was levied significant sanctions as a result of the NCAA's investigation into recruiting violations committed by the school during the COVID-19 dead period.
The NCAA handed Harbaugh a four-year show cause, as well as a one-year suspension from college football if he were ever to return to the coaching ranks. The sanctions come as a result of COVID-19 recruiting violations, as well as Harbaugh's lack of cooperation with the investigation and presentation of false/misleading information related to the investigation.
This penalty is for violations separate from the NCAA's ongoing sign-stealing investigation into former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions.
During the four-year show-cause order, Harbaugh would be barred from "all athletically related activities" at any NCAA school that chose to employ him. Harbaugh would also be suspended from 100% of football-related activities in his first year back with a college program.
Harbaugh's attorney Tom Mars slammed the NCAA's findings and related sanctions on Wednesday in a statement posted on X.
"The way I see it, from Coach Harbaugh's perspective, today's COI decision is like being in college and getting a letter from your high school saying you've been suspended because you didn't sign your yearbook. If I were in Coach Harbaugh's shoes and had an $80 million contract as head coach of the Chargers, I wouldn't pay any attention to the findings of a kangaroo court which claims to represent the principles of the nation's most flagrant, repeat violator of federal antitrust laws."
Harbaugh is back in the NFL coaching the Los Angeles Chargers, so it will be business as usual for him unless he ever makes a return back to the college ranks.