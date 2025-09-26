ESPN Analyst Predicts Jaxson Dart Brings Good Vibes Back to MetLife Stadium on Sunday
Jaxson Dart will make his first start on Sunday as the Giants host the Chargers at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It will be a tall task for Dart as he takes over a 0-3 team from Russell Wilson and will immediately face an undefeated team with a top-10 defense and the greatest coach of all-time according to at least one radio host.
The good news is that Dart and the Giants will have vibes on their side. According to ESPN's Peter Schrager, all reports out of the Giants' camp indicate that spirits are high and fans in the stadium will experience optimism for the first time in a long time.
"Hope. Optimism. A lightness to that stadium," said Schrager. "I think MetLife is going to feel as positive as it has in years just because of Dart's presence. Everything you hear form the Giants, great week of practice. Super positive. Vocal. These are things that might just sound like flurries of roses and rainbows then he gets sacked by Derwin James on the first play and it all goes out the window. Doesn't matter."
Basically, Dart is the light at the end of the tunnel.
"It's been doom and gloom for two years," continued Schrager. "Finally, Jaxson Dart's taking the field. At the very least there won't be this feeling of misery and mirth over MetLife on Sunday."