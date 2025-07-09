SI

Phillies Announcers Had Perfect Reactions to Giants' Inside-the-Park Walk-Off HR

Andy Nesbitt

Giants catcher Patrick Bailey circled the bases for a stunning walk-off inside-the-park home run vs. the Phillies.
The Philadelphia Phillies found a wild way to lose a game Tuesday night as the San Francisco Giants walked them off with a historic inside-the-park three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park.

Giants catcher Patrick Bailey was the hero as his hard hit to right field bounced off the brick wall and shot past Phillies center fielder Brad Marsh. He was able to eventually chase it down and fire the ball back to the infield but they never had a chance of stopping Bailey.

Phillies announcers Ruben Amaro Jr. and Tom McCarthy had the perfect reactions to it right after Bailey crossed home plate.

"Tom, I've seen a whole lot of things in this game. But I've never seen that," Amaro Jr. said. "That is truly an amazing, astonishing thing. I've just never seen anything like it."

"Nope, not something like that," McCarthy said.

Here's their call of the play:

You gotta love baseball.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

