Phillies Announcers Had Perfect Reactions to Giants' Inside-the-Park Walk-Off HR
The Philadelphia Phillies found a wild way to lose a game Tuesday night as the San Francisco Giants walked them off with a historic inside-the-park three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park.
Giants catcher Patrick Bailey was the hero as his hard hit to right field bounced off the brick wall and shot past Phillies center fielder Brad Marsh. He was able to eventually chase it down and fire the ball back to the infield but they never had a chance of stopping Bailey.
Phillies announcers Ruben Amaro Jr. and Tom McCarthy had the perfect reactions to it right after Bailey crossed home plate.
"Tom, I've seen a whole lot of things in this game. But I've never seen that," Amaro Jr. said. "That is truly an amazing, astonishing thing. I've just never seen anything like it."
"Nope, not something like that," McCarthy said.
Here's their call of the play:
You gotta love baseball.