Report: Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Hospitalized After Stabbing
Former NFL quarterback and current commentator Mark Sanchez has been hospitalized after being stabbed in Indianapolis in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a report from TMZ. Sanchez was in Indianapolis for his Week 5 NFL assignment, as he was set to serve as color commentator for Sunday’s game between the Colts and Raiders.
In a statement on Saturday, Fox Sports noted that Sanchez was recovering in a hospital and his condition was stable.
“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” the statement read. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”
Fans and fellow media members shared their well wishes for Sanchez in his recovery.
Sanchez was a star quarterback with the USC Trojans in college before making the jump to the pros where he spent 10 seasons. Since retiring from the NFL, Sanchez has served as a commentator for both college and pro football.