Police Make Arrest After Death of Kansas City Sports Reporter Adan Manzano
Two days after the death of 27-year-old Kansas City sports reporter Adan Manzano outside of New Orleans, police have made an arrest.
Danette Colbert of Slidell, La. has been taken into custody on fraud- and theft-related charges, police in Kenner, La. told Kenny Kuhn of WWL-TV in New Orleans Friday morning. Per Kuhn, "Colbert was taken into custody after investigators discovered she had been using Manzano’s credit card at multiple stores in the New Orleans area."
Police said that Colbert was seen in surveillance footage leaving Manzano's room alone, and they were seen together on Wednesday morning.
Manzano's death shocked the Kansas City sports journalism community, with his employer—KGKC-LD, the area's Telemundo affiliate—calling him "a true professional and a rising star."
Local authorities told WWL-TV that Colbert has been allegedly connected to crimes in the past such as "drugging men, stealing money, and fraudulent credit card use"—and the investigation into her current charges remains ongoing.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play each other in the Super Bowl on Sunday.