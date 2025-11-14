Prime’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Coverage of Drake Maye Was Downright Giddy

“And I’m sure when he talks to Kaylee after the game …”



Kirk Herbstreit booking that Drake Maye will talk to their post-game Amazon crew, despite it being just 21-14 Patriots over the Jets to the 4th



Al Michaels sarcastically says, “You’ve already booked it.”

🎥 @sluggahjells pic.twitter.com/6IS6OLZYrZ