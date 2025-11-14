Prime’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Coverage of Drake Maye Was Downright Giddy
If you like the Patriots, their Week 11 Thursday Night Football game against the Jets was absolute must-see TV. New England beat New York 27-14 in a game that featured zero drama despite the fact that it was a one-score game entering the fourth quarter.
You could tell there was no drama because when it was 21-14 early in the final quarter, Kirk Herbstreit was already talking about how he thought Drake Maye would handle his postgame interviews with the various Prime broadcasters.
“He’s 22-of-27 and I’m sure when he talks to Kaylee [Hartung] after the game and probably will join the crew on the set... He won’t take any compliments," Herbstreit said.
Herbstreit and Al Michaels were over the moon about Maye throughout the broadcast. And while he did play very well (25-of-34 for 281 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions), things did feel like they might have gone a little over-the-top at points.
For instance, when Michaels marveled at Maye in the huddle.
"I just love the way Maye is in the huddle," Michaels said. "He's so confident. Got the finger going. The whole thing."
"Yeah you gotta keep saying he's 23," Herbstreit added. "You said it earlier, it looks like he's in his eighth year the way he plays."
The Patriots are now 9-2 and in first place in the AFC. They play the Bengals in Week 12 and are then another prime-time game on Monday Night Football in Week 13. It should be quite a broadcast.