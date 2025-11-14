SI

How Patriots’ Win Over Jets on ‘TNF’ Impacts NFL Playoff Picture in Week 11

A big prime-time win for Drake Maye and the Patriots.

Tom Dierberger

Drake Maye and the Patriots improved to 9–2 this season with a win over the Jets.
Drake Maye and the Patriots improved to 9–2 this season with a win over the Jets. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
For a second straight week, the winner of Thursday Night Football claims the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into the weekend.

Behind three total touchdowns from running back TreVeyon Henderson, the Patriots rolled to a 27–14 win over the Jets at Gillette Stadium. Drake Maye starred in the win, throwing for 281 yards and a touchdown, with 105 of those yards going to his favorite receiver Stefon Diggs.

The win improved New England to 9–2—good for the best record in the NFL. After the win, the Patriots jumped the Colts (8–2) and Broncos (8–2) in the standings and currently sit as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

According to NFL.com, the Patriots now have a 98% chance to make the playoffs. It would be the team’s first playoff appearance since 2021, the year rookie quarterback Mac Jones led New England to a 10–7 record.

As for the Jets? Better luck next year. New York falls to 2–8 with the loss and now heads into the weekend with the second-worst record in the AFC.

Following the Patriots’ win Thursday night, here's how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into the weekend (Note: all playoff odds are provided by NFL.com):

AFC Playoff Picture

SEED

TEAM

PLAYOFF %

1

Patriots (9–2)

98%

2

Colts (8–2)

92%

3

Broncos (8–2)

91%

4

Steelers (5–4)

40%

5

Chargers (7–3)

79%

6

Bills (6–3)

90%

7

Jaguars (5–4)

39%

---

---

---

8

Chiefs (5–4)

73%

9

Texans (4–5)

27%

10

Ravens (4–5)

68%

11

Bengals (3–6)

2%

12

Dolphins (3–7)

1%

13

Raiders (2–7)

1%

14

Browns (2–7)

1%

15

Jets (2–8)

1%

16

Titans (1–8)

1%

NFC Playoff Picture

SEED

TEAM

PLAYOFF %

1

Eagles (7–2)

99%

2

Seahawks (7–2)

93%

3

Lions (6–3)

88%

4

Buccaneers (6–3)

92%

5

Rams (7–2)

96%

6

Bears (6–3)

41%

7

Packers (5–3–1)

71%

---

---

---

8

49ers (6–4)

77%

9

Panthers (5–5)

12%

10

Vikings (4–5)

15%

11

Cowboys (3–5–1)

5%

12

Cardinals (3–6)

2%

13

Falcons (3–6)

8%

14

Commanders (3–7)

1%

15

Saints (2–8)

1%

16

Giants (2–8)

1%

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

